Glentoran and BetMcLean in Oval rename for record £250,000 sponsorship deal

The ground will now be called the BetMcLean Oval under the terms of the deal described by the Glens as worth £250,000 over the next five years with a five-year option.

“Hopefully this signals the start of a successful era for Glentoran FC, and I’m delighted to be playing my part as the club looks to the future,” said Paul McLean, managing director of BetMcLean, Northern Ireland’s largest independent bookmaking company.

The announcement at the Oval was made by McLean alongside Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson, manager Mick McDermott, assistant boss Paul Millar and captain Marcus Kane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McLean (managing director, BetMcLean, centre) with, from left, Stephen Henderson (Glentoran chairman) and Paul Millar (Glentoran assistant manager) during the announcement of a major sponsorship deal with the Danske Bank Premiership club. Pic by Pacemaker.

It marks the extension of a role by BetMcLean as Glentoran’s chief sponsor dating back almost a decade. BetMcLean also sponsor the League Cup.

“The past few years has been a roller-coaster ride for Glentoran,” said McLean. “There have been many ups and downs but I believe this is the perfect time for me to cement our relationship with the club, especially with a new owner, and as it progresses into the professional era.

“Hopefully in the next year or so we will see the BetMcLean Oval fully modernised and upgraded and become a showpiece stadium and the home of a great club with such an amazing footballing history.

“We’re proud to invest in all types of local sport, and this arrangement strengthens our commitment to support football in Northern Ireland.”

Henderson said he was “delighted with the new agreement” and highlighted support from BetMcLean “during some difficult and challenging years for Glentoran”.

The club chairman continued: “Paul stood firmly by the club and saw us through some dark times as we rescued, stabilised and restructured the club to enable us in turn to attract the investment that has come from Ali Pour (the club’s owner).

“He and his firm continued to stand by the club as we entered a phase of building and transitioning to full-time football.

“Now they have, once again, very publicly, stood by the club by signing the most lucrative sponsorship agreement in our history, and quite possibly the biggest for a football club in Northern Ireland.

“By aligning their brand with Glentoran for the next five years, BetMcLean are sending a clear signal of their confidence in the direction which this club is travelling.

“All of us, from the board, the manager and the players, hope to repay that faith by working to achieve trophy success.

“The BetMcLean partnership will help us continue our attempts to recruit the best possible players across our men and women’s teams and bring them to the BetMcLean Oval.

“In particular I would like to pay tribute to Paul McLean who, time after time, has proven himself to be a true friend of Glentoran FC through not only his sponsorship but also his advice, business acumen and moral support, all freely given to help our club rise again and realise our potential.”

Glens boss McDermott added: “I am well aware of the support Paul McLean has provided over that period.

“The new era for Glentoran started over two years ago and BetMcLean has been with us since that journey began.

“We are now moving into exciting times with our Premiership squad and it is equally exciting to renew the strong association we have with BetMcLean, and Paul McLean is very eager to develop that partnership in the years ahead.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.