"These departures will create space for us to bring in players who can put the club on the right path next season."

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Aaron McCarey, Luke McCullough, Aidan Wilson, Bobby Burns, Shay McCartan, Rory Donnelly, Ollie Webber and Junior will all be leaving The Oval while Rhys Marshall (Glenavon) and Seanan Clucas (Carrick Rangers) have already found new clubs.

When ex-Derry City and Bohemians chief Devine was appointed on a permanent basis last month, it was expected there would be wholesale changes as the East Belfast outfit look to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glens missed out on European football for next season after losing 3-0 to Coleraine in their play-off semi-final following a fifth-placed Premiership finish.

"I knew when I came in here that we would have a major rebuilding programme this summer,” Devine told the club’s website. “The end of the season confirmed that.