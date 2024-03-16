“Declan is a vastly-experienced coach and manager. We all wish him the very best on his return to the Bet McLean Oval.”

Declan Devine, the former Derry City and Bohemians manager, will take over as Glentoran boss until the end of the current Irish League season. (Photo by George Sweeney)

The Glens confirmed the departure on Friday of Warren Feeney after nine months in charge “by mutual consent” – with the club sitting fifth in the Sports Direct Premiership table heading into Saturday’s game at Dungannon Swifts.

It is understood first-team coach John Gregg will handle team affairs at Dungannon but a club statement has announced former Glens player Devine as a managerial appointment “for the rest of the 2023-2024 season”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Glentoran Football Club is delighted to announce that our former player Declan Devine will take charge as manager for the rest of the 2023-2024 season,” read the statement on the official club website. “Declan was most recently manager of Bohemians in the SEE Airtricity League of Ireland where he led them to the FAI Cup final and won the Leinster Senior Cup last season.

"Prior to his time at Bohemians, Declan had two spells as manager of his hometown club Derry City and four years as Northern Ireland U16 manager where he worked with some of our young players such as Aaron Wightman and helped develop many of Northern Ireland’s top young players of the era.

“As a player, Declan had two seasons as a goalkeeper at Glentoran, his final appearance in the “Glenn Little Final” of 1996 when we defeated Glenavon to win the Irish Cup.

"Declan made 38 appearances for the Glens before joining Derry City where he won a league title in his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Declan is a vastly-experienced coach and manager. We all wish him the very best on his return to the Bet McLean Oval.”

The Glens will meet Linfield in the Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-finals on March 29.

Feeney’s final game was a 3-0 home loss to Loughgall last Saturday and a Friday statement by the club confirmed: “Glentoran Football Club and first-team manager Warren Feeney have parted company by mutual consent.

"The Glentoran board thanks Warren for his work since his appointment last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Warren guided the team to their first final in three years and an Irish Cup semi-final, to be played later this month. Warren also played an important role in enhancing the club’s Academy during this time. We wish Warren every success for the future.