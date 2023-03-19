News you can trust since 1737
Glentoran assistant manager Tim McCann feels Glentoran players deserve upcoming break after hectic period

Tim McCann believes Glentoran’s players more than deserve their upcoming mini-break from competitive action after an intense period.

By Johnny Morton
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT- 2 min read

​Niall McGinn’s second-half brace inspired them to a comprehensive 4-0 victory at Carrick Rangers on Saturday – which was their fifth match of March.

All three teams above The Oval outfit – Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville – have each played two games fewer this month and assistant manager McCann is looking forward to his men getting a rest before resuming their fight for Europe against Portadown on April 1.

"This is our seventh game in something like 22 days which is absolute madness,” he told GlensTV. “Before that it was six games in 18 days - no one seems to realise that.

Glentoran celebrate after Luke McCullough scored their third goal against Carrick Rangers
"You hear managers in the Premier League complaining all the time about having too many games.

"A game every three days is very tough and it's through no fault of the players but pitches not being playable and different things, but these boys have ground in, dug it out and deserve a wee break."

The Glens have won three of their last four Danske Bank Premiership matches and McCann says points are the priority at this stage of the season – not performance.

"It's all about points at this stage,” he added. “It's not about nice football or anything like that - it's about getting three points on the board every game.

"It goes to show you what points have done to us and where we are in the league.

"Cliftonville getting beat, Crusaders drawing, Coleraine getting beat - we just had to take care of our own business.

"We have closed the gap on Cliftonville, we've kept the gap tight on Linfield, so we're chasing Europe.

"All we can do is take care of our business and not worry about what's going on elsewhere."

Northern Ireland international McGinn netted his first goals since January 24 at Taylors Avenue and McCann was quick to praise both the winger and their defensive showing.

"When you get into those areas someone of his experience certainly gives us a lift and confidence,” he said. “Don't get me wrong - Carrick were still putting us under pressure by lumping balls up the pitch and turning us, but I thought our defence was outstanding and we kept a clean sheet which is important."

