Glentoran back on top in Women’s Premiership
Glentoran are back on top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership after taking advantage of Cliftonville being held at home to Linfield on Wednesday night.
The Glens made it five league wins in a row thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to Sion Swifts - although they did not have it all their own way.
Goals from Shannon Dunne and Lauren Wade had given the Glens a two-goal half-time lead, but Cora Chambers pulled one back for the visitors with twenty minutes remaining.
Substitute Casey Howe wrapped up the points soon after - a result which saw Billy Clarke’s side leapfrog the Reds back at the top of the standings.
Cliftonville had won 13 of their opening 15 league games but were held by a resilient Linfield, who defied the form book to secure a valuable clean sheet at Solitude and frustrate the Reds title ambitions.
The title picture sees Glentoran lead Cliftonville on head-to-head going into the final four rounds of matches - while the Reds still have to travel to East Belfast in a crunch clash.
Elsewhere, Derry City secured just their second victory of the season as they defeated Crusaders Strikers 2-1 at the Brandywell.
Caroline Gallagher opened the scoring for the Candystripes just before the break and Cathleen Kelly doubled their advantage midway through the second half.
Caitlyn Hamilton pulled a goal back for third-placed Crusaders, but it was not enough to stop the hosts from ending their winless streak.