Glentoran back on top in Women’s Premiership

The Glens made it five league wins in a row thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to Sion Swifts - although they did not have it all their own way.

Goals from Shannon Dunne and Lauren Wade had given the Glens a two-goal half-time lead, but Cora Chambers pulled one back for the visitors with twenty minutes remaining.

Substitute Casey Howe wrapped up the points soon after - a result which saw Billy Clarke’s side leapfrog the Reds back at the top of the standings.

Cliftonville were held to a draw by Linfield at home on Wednesday night.

Cliftonville had won 13 of their opening 15 league games but were held by a resilient Linfield, who defied the form book to secure a valuable clean sheet at Solitude and frustrate the Reds title ambitions.

The title picture sees Glentoran lead Cliftonville on head-to-head going into the final four rounds of matches - while the Reds still have to travel to East Belfast in a crunch clash.

Elsewhere, Derry City secured just their second victory of the season as they defeated Crusaders Strikers 2-1 at the Brandywell.

Caroline Gallagher opened the scoring for the Candystripes just before the break and Cathleen Kelly doubled their advantage midway through the second half.