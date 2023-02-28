A Sean Moore brace put an end to McAree’s unbeaten run in the Glens hotseat at seven matches, but bouncing back at The Oval against the Lurgan Blues would mean they leapfrog Coleraine into fifth with two games in hand still on those above them.

They take on a Glenavon side devoid of confidence having not won any of their last nine games in all competitions and are coming off Danske Bank Premiership defeats to Portadown and Newry City.

However, manager Gary Hamilton will be reminding his squad of the 2-1 victory over tonight’s opposition back in November when second-half goals from Michael Glynn and Aaron Prendergast handed Glentoran their first loss of the season.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree

That started a terrible run of form with the Belfast club only winning one of their next eight in the Premiership, resulting in the January appointment of McAree.

Glenavon have picked up 12 of their 28 points against teams in the top-six and despite the very different fortunes heading into this encounter, McAree isn’t taking anything for granted.

"We were never going to win every game between (Newry) and the end of the season,” he said. "We've made a good stab at it to start with but we have to get back on track as quickly as we can.

"We need to be careful of our next match against Glenavon who have a better record against top half teams than those in the bottom half.

"I will always pay the utmost respect against a Gary Hamilton team and we have to make sure we get back on track.”

McAree will be hoping to welcome back top scorer Jay Donnelly, who missed the weekend trip to Solitude.

Niall McGinn was back involved after being absent for their previous victory over Ballymena United and Donnelly’s return – who has netted nine league goals this campaign – would mean they are firing on all cylinders again.

"Jay has had tight calves over the past few days,” he added. "Our fear was that we would play him and one of them would pop and then lose him for four or five weeks, which ultimately means six or seven games.

"Hopefully, he will be in a better place by the start of this week but Jay himself knew he wasn't ready to play.

"The physios thought he wasn't able to play and you have to take that advice. Hopefully, he will be back and free from injury for the rest of the season.”

League matches involving Glenavon this season average 3.57 goals per game – the highest in the top-flight – while they are the only team in the Premiership yet to keep an away clean sheet.

In their nine without a win, Hamilton’s men have conceded first in seven and he will be looking to see defensive improvements.

"You can see there's a lack of confidence at both ends of the pitch,” he said.