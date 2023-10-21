Glentoran captain Jessica Foy says her side will embrace the occasion at Windsor Park this evening as they look to defend their Women’s Challenge Cup crown against Cliftonville.

The Oval outfit have won this competition the past four times it has been held and reigned supreme 10 times in total, making them the most successful club in the history of the tournament.

They defeated Sion Swifts Ladies in last season’s showpiece decider and are aiming to seal a league and cup double after securing Premiership glory by finishing six points ahead of today’s opponents following an unbeaten campaign (16 wins, two draws).

Six Glens players – Demi Vance, Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Chloe McCarron, Kerry Beattie and Emily Wilson – have been included in Tanya Oxtoby’s Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming double-header against Hungary and Foy feels that experience combined with previous success helps stand her side in good stead.

Glentoran will meet Cliftonville in the Women's Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park this evening. PIC: Irish FA

"It's massive to come out and play at Windsor Park and it shows how far the women's game has come that it's a regular fixture here year in, year out,” she told the Irish FA. “It's fantastic for growing the game.

"We have so many players in our squad that have played at Windsor over the years and so many internationals that are playing regularly at big stadiums.

"I think that takes a bit of the big occasion out of it.

"We know what is at stake, but in terms of the size of the stadium and crowd, we'll use it to our advantage and to drive us on rather than something to fear."

Both of Glentoran’s league meetings with Cliftonville, who have six representatives of their own in the latest national team squad, have ended in draws.

The two teams scored 205 goals between them in 36 Premiership outings this term while conceding only 17 combined and Foy says they’ll be focusing on themselves rather than the opposition.

"This season we haven't been able to get the best of them in any competition we've played them in,” she added. “We know it's a really tough challenge.

"They've been growing over the last number of years, recruiting well and really strengthening their squad.

"What's fantastic about our club is that we always focus on ourselves and our own performance. It will be the same again this week.