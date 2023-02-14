A delicious double strike from Bobby Burns – what a cracker his first goal was – and defender Aidan Wilson’s header earned the East Belfast team three crucial points against ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield.

What a transformation McAree has made since being appointed manager last month, replacing Mick McDermott, who stood down following a fans’ revolt and a car park protest off a series of horrible results. The former Coleraine chief is now unbeaten in five.

Glentoran were solid at the back, totally snuffing out the threat of Linfield’s new high-profile signing - Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty.

Bobby Burns bagged a Glentoran brace in the 3-0 derby success over Linfield

But the game will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, too, because when Burns rattled in his second, some Linfield fans hurled objects on to the pitch at the City end of the ground, striking goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and skipper Marcus Kane.

It caused a seven-minute stoppage and, at one point, referee Jamie Robinson appeared set to take both teams off the pitch before consulting with his colleagues.

Defender Sam Roscoe presented Glentoran with a big chance after only four minutes when his attempted backpass to Chris Johns fell short, leaving Conor McMenamin with a clear run at goal. But shot-stopper Johns was out quickly to save.

The Glens were asking all the early questions, with Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn showing nice footwork on the left before cutting in - only to see his shot fly high and wide.

McMenamin, back in the team following injury, created another decent chance just before the half-hour when he got the better of Kirk Millar on the right before drilling in a low cross that was prodded wide by Shay McCartan.

Northern Ireland international McMenamin delivered another peach of a cross from the right that was totally miskicked by Michael Newberry and, just as Jay Donnelly was about to pull the trigger, Johns managed to get a glove and punch clear.

Linfield had to wait until 33 minutes before they threatened as Joel Cooper cut the ball back to Lafferty, whose shot fizzed just past the post.

But Burns broke the deadlock with his sizzler 60 seconds later. McCartan made the ground on the left before cutting inside and, when he produced the most delicious of back-heels, the little midfielder hit it first time from 25 yards and it arrowed into the top corner.

Newberry’s header then grazed past the post off a Millar free-kick.

Glentoran roared from the blocks after the restart and doubled their lead on 48 minutes.

Johns failed to get to Burns’ hopeful cross from the right and Wilson got up to nod the ball into the empty net.

After the hour mark, McMenamin was again the provider and, when the ball was nodded down by Donnelly, Burns was there to net.

Johns produced a wonder save to keep out a McMenamin lob before Newberry hoofed a shot off the line by the same player.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Singleton, 71), McCartan (R.Donnelly, 83), Marshall, J.Donnelly, Devlin, McMenamin, McGinn (Plum, 83).

Subs (not used): Webber, Crowe, Plum, Wightman, Junior.

LINFIELD: Johns, Byrne, Newberry, Shields, Millar, McClean (A.Clarke, 58), Cooper (Haygarth, 79), M.Clarke, Mulgrew, Pepper (McDaid, 58), Lafferty (Devine, 79).

Subs (not used): Hall, Palmer, McKay