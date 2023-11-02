Glentoran chairman calls for investigation into events following Bobby Burns injury
In the 60th minute at Seaview, Glens star Burns collided with advertising boards surrounding the pitch – an incident which required around 20 minutes of medical treatment before he was taken to hospital for further assessment.
The game continued while the 24-year-old was being treated and Burns is now on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Sunday.
Jess claims “no consideration was given to his safety or dignity” after the injury occurred and wants the matter to be investigated.
"While Bobby has undergone an operation and is now recovering, for some time his condition was considered extremely serious,” he said in a statement posted to the club’s website. “However, no consideration was given to his safety or dignity, nor the potential of further injury from the game continuing.
“It is essential that protocols are put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again and that no other player from any club should be treated in a neglectful way.
"I am sure the NIFL family will agree that this incident should be fully investigated and that all players safety is of paramount importance in such circumstances.”