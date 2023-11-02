Glentoran chairman Colin Jess has confirmed the club are actively pursuing a “full and transparent” investigation into the events following Bobby Burns’ injury in their Premiership clash with Crusaders on Saturday.

In the 60th minute at Seaview, Glens star Burns collided with advertising boards surrounding the pitch – an incident which required around 20 minutes of medical treatment before he was taken to hospital for further assessment.

The game continued while the 24-year-old was being treated and Burns is now on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Sunday.

Jess claims “no consideration was given to his safety or dignity” after the injury occurred and wants the matter to be investigated.

Glentoran's Bobby Burns receives treatment after colliding with an advertising board at Seaview on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"While Bobby has undergone an operation and is now recovering, for some time his condition was considered extremely serious,” he said in a statement posted to the club’s website. “However, no consideration was given to his safety or dignity, nor the potential of further injury from the game continuing.

“It is essential that protocols are put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again and that no other player from any club should be treated in a neglectful way.