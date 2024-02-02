Glentoran comfortably avoid any Irish Cup drama by easing past Ballymacash Rangers to book quarter-final spot

Glentoran’s Marcus Kane celebrates after he scores to make it 3-0. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

On a historic evening for third-tier Ballymacash, who were hosting a top-flight team for the first time on their maiden visit to the last-16, Shay McCartan – one of five Glentoran changes from last weekend’s league victory over Crusaders – dealt Lee Forsythe’s men an early blow by converting Daire O’Connor’s 10th minute cross.

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn showed his class by curling in a superb effort after a quick corner before captain Marcus Kane put his side three ahead, tapping home from McGinn’s free-kick.

David Fisher then successfully converted his 41st minute penalty, firing straight down the middle following Brian Neeson’s challenge on Seanan Clucas as the visitors went into the break 4-0 up.

The Glens picked up where they left off at the start of the second-half with Johnny Russell sending in a pinpoint cross which zipped off the surface and was poked home from close range by O’Connor.

Ballymacash didn’t let the deficit dampen their spirit and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Carl McComb tapped in before Bobby Burns rounded out the scoring by converting Aaron Wightman’s cross beyond Neeson.

After McCartan’s opener, former Glentoran attacker Dylan Davidson had a superb opportunity to put Ballymacash back on level terms following tremendous work from Jack Smith, who navigated his way past Russell before sending in a cross, but Paddy McClean was in the right place to make an important block.

Tempers flared in the 20th minute after Clucas’ challenge on Aaron Sharkey with the Glens midfielder cautioned by referee Lee Tavinder.

McClean was called into action once again moments later, making another crucial intervention to deny Ballymacash’s star striker Bennie Igiehon, who had been teed up after an impressive Sharkey run.

McGinn’s piece of individual brilliance after the hosts temporarily switched off from a corner was a hammer blow for Forsythe’s men.

Davidson had another chance to get his side on the board but his 36th minute strike across Ollie Webber’s goal sailed just wide of the far post.

Glens skipper Kane then tapped in after some quick thinking from McGinn, who delivered a free-kick into the box which caught Ballymacash unawares to put the tie beyond any doubt and Fisher made no mistake from the spot prior to the break – his sixth goal in four matches.

Feeney made three changes at half-time with goalscorers Fisher and McGinn alongside Clucas replaced by Bobby Burns, Josh Kelly and Charlie Lindsay, making his first appearance since arriving back at Glentoran in the January window.

It took the visitors only five minute to net their fifth with O’Connor, who provided the first goal and was a constant threat, got his name on the scoresheet by finishing from Russell’s delivery.

Former Rangers youngster Lindsay, on loan at The Oval from Derby County, watched his excellent swerving effort come back off the crossbar in the 58th minute and seconds later ex-Glentoran striker McComb struck for Ballymacash.

O’Connor was denied his second of the evening soon after as the assistant flagged for offside but they did find a sixth through substitute Burns.