Glentoran have confirmed the departure of CEO Tony Webster, acknowledging “the challenge of travelling between two countries and managing two bases”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webster was appointed to the role in August 2024, officially starting in September, with the Glens saying he would have “overall responsibility for leading the off the pitch activities”.

Speaking about Webster’s arrival last year, Glentoran owner Ali Pour stated that he “was an exceptional candidate and came highly recommended by associates of mine within the Premier League”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the East Belfast club have now confirmed that Webster will be departing The Oval after 12 months in the role and highlighted his work in dealing with sponsors.

Tony Webster (left) was appointed as CEO of Glentoran last year. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

"Glentoran Football Club wishes to announce that Tony Webster is leaving the Club in his role as Chief Executive,” they said in a statement. “Glentoran appreciates the hard work Tony has contributed over the last 12 months, particularly in his dealings with sponsors and potential commercial partners, as well as supplier relationships.

"The Club acknowledges the challenge of travelling between two countries and managing two bases. The Club extends its best wishes to Tony for the future and for his ongoing endeavours.”

Webster still serves as a director at Harrogate-based digital agency Adigi and is managing director of WayFinder, a management consultancy and business support company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also studied for a master's degree in Sporting Directorship at the University of Salford and was a Visiting Lecturer in Sports Business Management at York University.

Webster said it was a “a privilege and a responsibility” joining Glentoran and was excited about the challenge of being a driving force behind their off-the-field activities.

"When Ali first approached me, it was immediately clear that his commitment, passion, and ambition for the club were unwavering,” he said last August. “I quickly realized that I could contribute to achieving those goals.

"After spending several months getting to know each other and visiting the club, I am thrilled to accept the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joining a club with such a rich history and passionate fan base is both a privilege and a responsibility.

"I am excited about what we can achieve together, driven by a vision that respects and honours the club's storied past while also embracing innovation to lead us into a new era of success, both on and off the field.

"While significant investments have been made in recent years, the first team has yet to achieve the success we all desire.

"It's clear that for sustained success, the club must operate on a solid financial footing and become financially self-sufficient. This will allow us to build a strong foundation for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad