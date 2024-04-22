Declan Devine has been confirmed as permanent manager of Glentoran. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

​Devine stepped into the manager’s role as interim manager last month following the Oval exit of Warren Feeney.

Now, with the Glens set to wrap up the Sports Direct Premiership campaign this weekend, Devine is looking forward to summer progress – with the hope of European qualification.

“In the month I’ve been here I’ve identified a lot of what’s wrong and needs to be fixed at various levels at the club...we’ll deal with those,” said Devine on the official Glentoran website. “But I’ve also seen a lot of positives to be built on.”

He highlighted how “we need to identify and secure the best experienced players out there with the right approach who can also play their part in a more positive future”.

Devine added: "I’m coming to Glentoran to work every possible minute to make this club a success again.

"I can assure Glentoran supporters that I’ll be demanding the same from everyone on the playing side.

"That includes doing everything we can to end this season on a high with a European place.”

Glentoran chairman Colin Jess praised the work by Devine to date.

“In the month Declan has been interim manager he has identified the areas he believes can be fixed in the short term and he has also outlined a very compelling outline of what needs done this close season to put the first team back on a winning footing,” he said on the club website. “Declan will have responsibility for playing matters at all levels throughout the club, including full authority over player and senior coaching staff recruitment.

"As well as extensive coaching and management at senior level, his experience as a senior elite xoach at the IFA provides him with a great insight into Academy football and player development.