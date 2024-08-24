Glentoran confirm ex-Tottenham and England youth international’s Irish League transfer to add 'balance'
Fresh from a thrilling 3-2 win over 10-man Carrick Rangers in the Sports Direct Premiership, the Glens announced the weekend transfer boost via the official club social media platforms.
“Kodi is a very welcome addition to the group,” said Devine on the official Glentoran club website. “He’s a right-footed defender who can fit in anywhere across the back four.
"We needed that balance of a right footer to fit in either as part of a three or at right-back.
"He’s the perfect age for us and he’s clocked up a high number of games at a good level on top of his great pedigree as a youth player.
"He’s also a fantastic person who’ll fit very well into what is already a very good, tight group of players with a great positive attitude and a willingness to fight tooth-and-nail to get the results and success we all want.
"Kodi fits that bill perfectly and I’m delighted to have him here.”
The 27-year-old progressed through Academy systems in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Bristol City plus includes youth international experience on his CV.
Lyons-Foster’s senior career features time with Aldershot Town, Braintree Town, Maidstone United, Tonbridge Angels and Worthing.
