Glentoran manager Declan Devine has backed former England youth international Kodi Lyons-Foster to add “balance” following confirmation of the centre-back’s Irish League transfer.

Fresh from a thrilling 3-2 win over 10-man Carrick Rangers in the Sports Direct Premiership, the Glens announced the weekend transfer boost via the official club social media platforms.

“Kodi is a very welcome addition to the group,” said Devine on the official Glentoran club website. “He’s a right-footed defender who can fit in anywhere across the back four.

"We needed that balance of a right footer to fit in either as part of a three or at right-back.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine (right) welcomes Kodi Lyons-Foster to the Irish League club. (Photo by Glentoran FC).

"He’s the perfect age for us and he’s clocked up a high number of games at a good level on top of his great pedigree as a youth player.

"He’s also a fantastic person who’ll fit very well into what is already a very good, tight group of players with a great positive attitude and a willingness to fight tooth-and-nail to get the results and success we all want.

"Kodi fits that bill perfectly and I’m delighted to have him here.”

The 27-year-old progressed through Academy systems in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Bristol City plus includes youth international experience on his CV.