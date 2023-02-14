McClean announced his retirement from football aged 26 on Sunday evening, posting on Instagram: "I’ve decided to call it a day on my football career.

"It’s not been an easy decision but it’s one that I’ve been thinking about for a while now.

"I’ve had a good journey and met some amazing people that will be friends for life and worked with some top players/coaches!

Patrick McClean announced his retirement from football on Sunday

"Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it. Over n out.”

The Oval outfit – who take on rivals Linfield this evening – confirmed the news that McClean, who signed a contract extension until 2025 last summer, has departed the club but they will “retain Patrick's registration for the remainder of his contract”.

"Patrick McClean has informed the club of his desire to pursue other avenues outside of football,” Glentoran posted on Twitter.

“Our players, staff and directors would like to thank Patrick for his contribution to Glentoran.

“GFC will retain Patrick's registration for the remainder of his contract.”

McClean helped the Glens win the Irish Cup in July 2020 with an extra-time victory against Ballymena United.

He had missed the last three league matches through suspension after picking up a red card against Newry City on January 21st in what turned out to be his final match for the East Belfast club.

McClean joined Glentoran from Derry City in July 2019 and was an ever-present under Mick McDermott while he also started Rodney McAree’s first game in charge at Newry.

The younger brother of Republic of Ireland international James McClean, the centre-back made 30 league appearances last season as Glentoran finished third behind champions Linfield and Cliftonville.

Also leaving the club is midfielder Ciaran O’Connor, who had spent the first half of the current season on loan at Newry City.

The 26-year-old joined Glentoran in January 2020 after playing for the likes of Derry City, Dundalk and Warrrenpoint Town.

"Ciaran O’Connor has agreed to leave Glentoran by mutual consent,” said Glentoran.