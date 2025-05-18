Glentoran have confirmed they offered Kodi Lyons-Foster “new and improved terms” in hope of securing his future at The Oval prior to leaving for Coleraine – but assured supporters that updates on summer transfers “will follow in due course”.

Lyons-Foster was one of the Glens’ standout performers last season and was named in the NIFWA’s Team of the Season having racked up 27 Premiership appearances.

His departure for the Bannsiders comes as another blow for Declan Devine’s side after confirmation that midfielder Fuad Sule will also be leaving the East Belfast outfit this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Despite sitting second for long stretches of the Premiership campaign, Glentoran were ultimately pipped to the final automatic European spot by Larne on the final day and then lost in a play-off semi-final to Cliftonville, who went on to defeat Coleraine in the decider.

Kodi Lyons Foster celebrates scoring for Glentoran against his new club Coleraine last season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

It appeared last month that Lyons-Foster was on track to extend his stay at the Glens with agency Stable Sports Management posting a sand timer emoji in response to a Glentoran fan account calling for the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster to sign a new deal on social media.

Boss Devine was also keen to keep him around, saying in April: "The club is talking to Kodi and we'd love to keep him.

"He has been outstanding for us this season.

"He had to wait his time earlier in the season because Frankie Hvid was playing some exceptional stuff, as was Marcus Kane.

"Kodi had to bide his time in getting into the team but once he did he hasn't looked back and he has been a real rock for us in terms of giving us that stability at the back.

"He brings brilliant experience - he has been an England youth international and been at some big clubs throughout his career.

"We would love to keep Kodi but that's out of my remit - there are people behind the scenes working to get that sorted."

Glentoran have now revealed they were in talks and offered improved terms, but Lyons-Foster has opted to join Coleraine and becomes the first signing under new manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

The Glens posted on social media: “Glentoran can confirm that defender Kodi Lyons-Foster will depart the club following the expiration of his contract.

“The club held discussions with Kodi in recent months and offered new and improved terms in the hope of securing his future at the BetMcLean Oval. However, he has informed us of his decision to move on and pursue a new opportunity elsewhere.

“We thank him for his contribution and professionalism and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

“Further updates on the club’s summer transfer activity will follow in due course.”

Lyons-Foster’s departure comes on the back of five players – Sule, Wassim Aouachria, Finley Thorndike, Jay Donnelly and Niall McGinn – leaving this summer while Patrick McClean has been placed on the transfer list.