Glentoran confirm Warren Feeney exit and update on next manager
Speculation over the future of the former Northern Ireland international has dominated Irish League circles this week in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Loughgall.
Now, with the Glens set to face Dungannon Swifts on Saturday in the Sports Direct Premiership, the club released the following statement:
"Glentoran Football Club and first-team manager Warren Feeney have parted company by mutual consent.
"The Glentoran board thanks Warren for his work since his appointment last summer.
"Warren guided the team to their first final in three years and an Irish Cup semi-final, to be played later this month.
"Warren also played an important role in enhancing the club’s Academy during this time.
"We wish Warren every success for the future.
“Glentoran Football Club has immediately started the process of identifying and appointing our next manager.”
More to follow...