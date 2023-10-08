Glentoran crowned Sports Direct Women's Premiership champions following victory over Crusaders
A second-half brace from Demi Vance and fellow Northern Ireland international Emily Wilson’s strike was enough to secure a third top-flight crown in four seasons for The Oval outfit as they saw off competition from Cliftonville Women.
They still remain on track for an invincible campaign having not lost any of their 17 league matches to date with their weekend victory over the Crues a 15th of the season, accompanying two draws.
Glentoran have only conceded seven goals in the Premiership while scoring 99 in the process with striker Kerry Beattie leading the way with 28 and Joely Andrews has contributed 14.
Six Glens players – Vance, Andrews, Wilson, Beattie, Chloe McCarron and Nadene Caldwell – were called up to Tanya Oxtoby’s first Northern Ireland Women’s squad for their recent UEFA Nations League double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Albania, the latter which they won 1-0 thanks to Lauren Wade’s second-half strike.
A further seven were selected for Northern Ireland’s U19 squad for last month’s friendly against the Republic of Ireland.
Glentoran have the chance to secure a league and cup double when they meet Cliftonville in the Women's Challenge Cup decider next Sunday.
It could be a fifth consecutive success in the competition for Glentoran, who beat Sion Swifts Ladies 2-1 last season.