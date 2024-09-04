Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran were edged out in their Women’s Champions League qualifying tie in Cyprus on Wednesday after losing 3-2 against Slovenian champions ZNK Mura.

The Glens went a goal behind after 14 minutes after Sara Makovec fired past Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon.

A few minutes before the half-hour mark, Yana Malakhova doubled her side’s lead after rounding McKinnon and slotting home.

Irish Women’s Premiership champions Glentoran were left with a mountain to climb when ZNK Mura opened a 3-0 advantage 10 minutes into the second half, when Noelle Vilcnik scored from the penalty spot.

Chloe McCarron scored for Glentoran in the second half

Glentoran, though, refused to go down without a fight and pulled a goal back when Nadene Caldwell headed across goal from Demi Vance’s free-kick and Chloe McCarron made no mistake from close range.