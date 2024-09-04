Glentoran defeated in Women's Champions League qualifier against ZNK Mura in Cyprus

By Sports Desk
Published 4th Sep 2024, 23:01 BST
Glentoran were edged out in their Women’s Champions League qualifying tie in Cyprus on Wednesday after losing 3-2 against Slovenian champions ZNK Mura.

The Glens went a goal behind after 14 minutes after Sara Makovec fired past Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon.

A few minutes before the half-hour mark, Yana Malakhova doubled her side’s lead after rounding McKinnon and slotting home.

Irish Women’s Premiership champions Glentoran were left with a mountain to climb when ZNK Mura opened a 3-0 advantage 10 minutes into the second half, when Noelle Vilcnik scored from the penalty spot.

Chloe McCarron scored for Glentoran in the second half

Glentoran, though, refused to go down without a fight and pulled a goal back when Nadene Caldwell headed across goal from Demi Vance’s free-kick and Chloe McCarron made no mistake from close range.

With 20 minutes to go, Vance fired home from the penalty spot as Glentoran reduced ZNK Mura’s lead to a goal, but there was no fairy tale ending as the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

