Glentoran defeated in Women's Champions League qualifier against ZNK Mura in Cyprus
The Glens went a goal behind after 14 minutes after Sara Makovec fired past Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon.
A few minutes before the half-hour mark, Yana Malakhova doubled her side’s lead after rounding McKinnon and slotting home.
Irish Women’s Premiership champions Glentoran were left with a mountain to climb when ZNK Mura opened a 3-0 advantage 10 minutes into the second half, when Noelle Vilcnik scored from the penalty spot.
Glentoran, though, refused to go down without a fight and pulled a goal back when Nadene Caldwell headed across goal from Demi Vance’s free-kick and Chloe McCarron made no mistake from close range.
With 20 minutes to go, Vance fired home from the penalty spot as Glentoran reduced ZNK Mura’s lead to a goal, but there was no fairy tale ending as the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.
