Northern Ireland international Lafferty was playing in his second game for the Windsor Park club after joining as a free agent earlier this month but wasn’t able to help David Healy’s men avoid defeat at The Oval.

Along with Lafferty, 24-year-old Wilson is also a former Rangers player having progressed through the youth academy at the Glasgow giants and made two Scottish Premiership appearances during the 2016/17 campaign.

Having watched plenty of the man he was marking on Tuesday night while growing up and being at the Gers during Lafferty’s second stint, Wilson knew what to expect and felt he handled the task well alongside McCullough.

Both Glentoran’s Aidan Wilson and Linfield’s Kyle Lafferty are former Rangers players

"Laffs was there when I was there towards the end of my Rangers career under Gerrard so I kind of knew what he was like,” he told GlensTV.

"I've watched him over the years growing up as a Rangers fan. I knew he would be a handful but felt like Luke and I dealt with him pretty well."

It was a perfect night for Wilson who secured a clean sheet – a fourth in six games under Rodney McAree – and also got himself on the scoresheet, nodding home a Bobby Burns (who scored the other two goals) cross.

"I probably should have scored the first (chance),” added Wilson. “Mac (Conor McMenamin) puts a great ball in to start with and I should have scored there - I got up well but just didn't time my header right.

"Then when it came back out I thought I'll stay in there and I was laughing with the boys because I don't even know who crossed it - I just got up, tried to hang and try to get something on it.