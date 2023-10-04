Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren, who is currently in interim charge of Finn Harps, won multiple league titles with Linfield during a distinguished period as a player, also starring for Portadown, Glenavon, Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts before transitioning into coaching.

He took charge of the Swifts in February 2012 and spent over three years in the Stangmore Park dugout before managing Northern Ireland’s U15 and U16 teams and served as assistant coach at both Linfield and Crusaders.

Harry is now looking to follow in his father’s footsteps and is already forging his own path at The Oval, making six Premiership appearances last season.

Glentoran defender Harry Murphy in action against Linfield's Joel Cooper at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

The 19-year-old marked his first senior outing of the season on Tuesday evening after recovering from injury to help Warren Feeney’s side secure cup progression.

"He tries to stay out of it to be fair and let me be me,” he told GlensTV on his dad’s impact. “He won most of his things on the other side of Belfast and I'm trying to make my career on this side.

"He lets me work away. If there are wee things I need to ask him I will and he's always there for me and helps me.

"We talk about the game in general and he doesn't want me to live in his shadow or be known as his son - he wants me to make my own way in football and that's how I want it to be.

"We have a great relationship. Dad is my inspiration in football and if I could win half of what he won I will be happy enough.

"I would ask him for advice if I need it but I think you have to be mature at a club like this in the position I play.

"You need to be wise beyond your years so that's the way I try to be."

A knee injury sustained in Glentoran’s final league game of the season meant Murphy missed their Europa Conference League play-off clashes with Glenavon and Cliftonville alongside a first-round qualifying tie against Maltese outfit Gzira United.

"It has been a lot of hard work over the past five months,” he added. “It came at a hard time when you work the whole of last season to try and get your chance in the league and then a few injuries came and I made my way into the team.

"I got injured in the last league game of the season which was hard to take and it would have been my first experience in Europe which I missed.

"It was hard but it's mostly relief (coming back) because it can be lonely, but all the boys here have helped me so much.

"There would be times where you're in the gym on your own and boys would come in to check how I am.

"There were some nerves before the game too because it has been a while but it went well.

"Those games aren't easy because, no disrespect to Dollingstown, people expect us to win. That's why they call it the magic of the cup because anything can happen.

"I thought it was a professional job in the end."

Another youngster with rich footballing family heritage is 15-year-old George Feeney – the son of current Glentoran manager and former Northern Ireland international, Warren.

He has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in England but isn’t letting any of the outside noise affect his game after netting a maiden first team goal for the Glens.