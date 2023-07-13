O'Connor made his mark with the sole goal of the second half following thrilling play before the break which featured a string of talking points – including Junior finding the net to kick off the scoring after previously missing a penalty kick.

Thiaguinho’s handball presented the Glens with a penalty inside the opening exchanges but a slip by Junior during the run-in led to the spot-kick clearing the crossbar.

But Junior helped Glentoran bounce back with a decisive header off Shay McCartan’s cross on nine minutes.

The hosts left it level off Jose Wilkson’s quick reactions after an initial save by Aaron McCarey from Lucas Macula’s header.

Wilkson was involved in the hosts’ second goal late in the first half as a driving run from midfield led to Macula picking up possession out wide and Brooklyn Borg served up the finishing touch from the resultant pass.

However, Warren Feeney’s side produced the main talking point after the interval with a clever free-kick routine resulting in Niall McGinn testing Gzira goalkeeper David Cassar and O'Connor proved alert to equalise off the loose ball.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Singleton, McCullough, Wilson, Marshall, Wightman (Sule, 46), Burns, O’Connor (R.Donnelly, 80), McGinn, McCartan (Kelly, 95), Junior (J.Donnelly, 68).