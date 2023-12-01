​Warren Feeney’s men may not have beaten their ‘Big Two’ rivals this season - but they turned in an electric showing which thrilled the home fans in a 4-0 victory over Linfield.

Glentoran's Daire O'Connor celebrates finding the net at The Oval in a 4-0 derby victory over Linfield.

It was perhaps one of the most one-sided derbies for some time, especially in the first half.

The Glens were two up inside 10 minutes, courtesy of strikes from Shay McCartan and Daire O’Connor, before Niall McGinn rammed in a third before the break. O’Connor piled on the agony in the second half by hitting his second of the night.

Glentoran may still have a lot to do if they are to haul their way back into the Sports Direct Premiership title race but if they turn in similar performances over the rest of the campaign they certainly can’t be ruled out.

Glentoran required merely three minutes to break the deadlock. McGinn delivered a wonderful cross from the left and McCartan strolled in, unnoticed, to poke past a startled Chris Johns.

They almost did it again in their next attack. This time Cammy Palmer sent David Fisher into the left channel, who crossed for O’Connor, whose shot was blocked by defender Matthew Clarke.

But there was no stopping Feeney’s men. They scored again on nine minutes as McGinn turned up on the left, ghosted past Dan Finlayson before crossing for O’Connor to slot home – it was so simple.

It was wave after wave of attacks towards the City End of the ground, with the Blues struggling to cope. In fact, it took a miraculous save from Johns to keep the score at two, the big shot-stopper somehow pawing the former Northern Ireland international McGinn’s blockbuster over the top.

There was just no let-up for David Healy and his men. The Glens created another great chance with McGinn’s cross from the right finding O’Connor, who could only shoot into the gloves of Johns.

Seven minutes before half-time, Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew was perhaps fortunate to be shown only a yellow card following an elbow incident on Palmer.

But the Glens ended the half on a high by hitting a third goal seconds before the interval. It was another defensive shambles for the visiting defence with Jonathan Russell’s long throw-in from the left finding the unmarked McGinn at the back post and he made no mistake.

It could have been even worse.

In the closing seconds, Palmer’s corner-kick found McCartan in the six-yard box, but Johns managed to get a hand to the effort.

The Glens should really have been out of sight just before the hour.

A horrible error from Mulgrew – he attempted a back pass to Johns - presented McGinn with a glorious chance for his second of the night, but he was forced wide and could only shoot into the side-netting.

But it was over as a contest on 66 minutes. McGinn was again the architect as he sent over a piercing diagonal pass which was gobbled up by O’Connor and, after teasing his way past Clarke, he fizzed his shot into the corner.

The Blues did manage to muster one half-chance right at the end when Kirk Millar crossed for substitute Rhys Annett, who failed to get his header on target. It just about summed up Linfield’s night.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCartan (Junior, 82), O’Connor (Boyd, 77), Singleton, Sule, Palmer, Fisher (Junior, 82), McClean, Russell, Wightman, McGinn (R.Donnelly, 65).

Subs (not used): Webber, Murray, Kelly.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson (Newberry, 79), East, Shields, Millar, McClean, Cooper (McBrien, 70), Hall, Clarke (Doherty, 70), Mulgrew (Archer, 70), Fitzpatrick (Annett, 79).

Subs (not used): Walsh, McCullough.