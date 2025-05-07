Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane has issued a “full throttle” rally cry to the fanbase for tonight’s European play-off semi-final at home to Cliftonville.

Two wins away from ending the season with UEFA Conference League qualification, the Glens will host a Cliftonville side motivated by the pain of Saturday’s Irish Cup final loss to Dungannon Swifts.

Veteran Kane is calling on the “incredible” Glentoran supporters to offer full backing “to help drive us over the line”.

The skipper wants high emotion given the high stakes as both Belfast rivals compete for a Sunday showdown with either Crusaders or Coleraine in the play-off final.

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“This is a huge night for the club,” said Kane. “We’re treating it like a cup final, because that’s exactly what it is for us.

"Since the Larne game (0-0 draw), there’s been a real sense of focus and determination from the players and staff.

"We’ve worked hard on the training pitch and now that we know we’re facing a strong Cliftonville side, we’ve dialled in on what it’ll take to beat them.

“We know what’s at stake and we’re determined to get the job done at The BetMcLean Oval.

"We also know how much of a difference our supporters can make.

"They’ve been incredible all season - home and away - backing us through every moment.

"We’ll need that same energy and intensity on Wednesday night to help drive us over the line.

“That said, we know we’ve got to give them something to get behind.

"The responsibility is on us to be full throttle from the first whistle, to put our bodies on the line and to do whatever it takes to get the result.

"It’s going to take all of us - players, staff and fans - pulling together to help this club finish the season on a high and secure European football.”

Cliftonville may have missed out on a weekend trophy but will draw motivation from the BetMcLean Cup final triumph earlier this season over Glentoran after extra-time.

Tonight will mark a fifth meeting of the campaign across all competitions between the clubs – with Glentoran having secured Premiership wins by 1-0 and 2-1 respectively before the Reds’ responded.

Cliftonville’s 2-0 win at Solitude in February cut short the Glens’ 16-game unbeaten run, just weeks before a second success led to silverware.

“This is our fifth meeting with them and every game has been tight,” said Kane. “They edged us in the BetMcLean Cup final and that’s a result we’ve carried with us.

"There’s definitely extra motivation to put things right.

“We have huge respect for Cliftonville - they’re a strong side with quality right across the pitch - but we also know what we’re capable of when we hit our levels.

“Since the Larne game, there’s been a real focus and togetherness in the group.

"We’ve trained with intensity, prepared properly and now it’s about delivering when it matters.

“A club like Glentoran belongs on the European stage.

"Our job now is to rise to the occasion, give the supporters a performance they can be proud of and make sure we take the next step on Wednesday night.”

The Glens head into the game missing Dylan Connolly, Christie Pattison and Fuad Sule via suspension.

“Losing a player of Fuad’s calibre is naturally a blow - he’s been a standout for us all season,” said Kane. “But we’ve got quality throughout the group and players ready to step in and make an impact when called upon.

"Cameron (Palmer) and Nathaniel (Ferris) have trained superbly since returning from injury and the likes of Aaron (Wightman), Charlie (Lindsay) and Finlay (Thorndike) are all hungry to take their chance.

"That competition is exactly what you want heading into a game of this magnitude.