Glentoran go level on points with table-toppers Linfield after Niall McGinn brace helps secure 4-2 victory over Newry City

​Glentoran extended their unbeaten Sports Direct Premiership run to five matches as Niall McGinn netted a brace in their 4-2 victory over Newry City – but victory came at a potential cost with Luke McCullough and Aaron Wightman both picking up injuries.
By Johnny Morton
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
​The score was level at half-time with Ciaran O’Connor and Daniel Hughes netting for Newry to cancel out McGinn’s two strikes, but Glens boss Warren Feeney got the desired reaction from his side in the second-half with Daire O’Connor and Shay McCartan’s penalty securing three points.

Glentoran are now level with table-toppers Linfield having played one game more than their Belfast rivals but will have to assess their growing injury list with Aidan Wilson, Rhys Marshall and Jay Donnelly all missing at the Showgrounds.

McCullough was replaced after 26 minutes with a leg injury while Wightman, who came off the bench as a substitute for McCullough, was forced off after a second-half tackle.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney embraces two goal hero Niall McGinn after their victory at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressGlentoran manager Warren Feeney embraces two goal hero Niall McGinn after their victory at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Glentoran manager Warren Feeney embraces two goal hero Niall McGinn after their victory at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
"It's a tough place to come,” Feeney told GlensTV. “I think some of their results have been unjustified with their performances.

"They ran today and made it hard for us.

"I wasn't pleased because I don't think we did the dirty side of it.

"I won't say what I said at half-time but I certainly got the response that I wanted and I thought we came out comfortable.

"I'm worried (about injuries) because they are all coming in the one position for us.

"We're putting Singo (James Singleton) to right-back, Bobby (Burns) to left-back - we're having to move things around.

"We will have to see the physio and see what we have for Dungannon."

Feeney also handed 15-year-old son George his Premiership debut for the final few minutes after impressing for the club’s reserve side.

"He has scored a few goals for the reserves and John (Gregg) turned around to me and said 'you have to - if it was another boy you would do',” he added. “Probably with Jay injured we were light up there.

"He will run in behind and is certainly game. He will be treated like everyone else.

"The boys have took to him and he's enjoying it but he has a long way to go. If he can help the team that's all I can ask for."

