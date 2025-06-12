Glentoran goalkeeper hailed as 'bright young talent' after sealing Championship loan move
The 19-year-old goalkeeper has came through the ranks at The Oval and will gain further senior experience at Ferney Park following previous loan spells with Lisburn Distillery and Newry City last term.
Donnelly returns to Northern Ireland’s second-tier with Ballinamallard, who finished eighth last season in Stafford’s first campaign in charge, in a deal which runs to January.
Teenage shot-stopper Donnelly made his Premiership debut for the Glens against Coleraine during the 2023/24 season and Stafford believes he can make a big impact.
“I’m very pleased to secure the services of goalkeeper Lorcan Donnelly on loan from Glentoran,” said Stafford. “While still very young, Lorcan comes with a lot of experience as part of the Glentoran squad and playing for Lisburn Distillery and Newry City.
“Lorcan will provide us with a big presence in goal and we’re looking forward to him playing a key role with Ballinamallard United this season.
"I want to place on record my thanks to Paul Millar and Elliott Morris for helping get this deal done and trusting us with a bright young talent.”
Glens manager Declan Devine also believes another temporary move can help Donnelly return to East Belfast ready to compete at a higher level.
“Lorcan is a talented young goalkeeper with a great attitude and a strong skill set,” said Devine. “His loan spells over the past year have given him valuable minutes in senior men’s football and tested him in different competitive environments.
"Ballinamallard United is another excellent platform for him to continue that progression and return to Glentoran ready to compete at a higher level.”
