On an afternoon of grit over grace, Glentoran manager Declan Devine was left smiling thanks to an entertaining “wee bit of magic” and enforced tactical switch behind victory over Portadown.

Talking points in both penalty areas proved limited on the opening day of the Premiership season – although each side had a goal ruled out – with Danny Amos’ first-half volley ultimately decisive after great approach play involving Jordan Jenkins.

It was a 1-0 result carved out of stone rather than crafted from skill, with the goal highlight the one exception when, on 42 minutes, Jenkins picked up possession and drove at the Ports backline before a lofted cross dropped invitingly into the path of Amos at the back post and he provided a superb close-range finish.

Traditionally deployed as a left-back with defence his priority, the arrival of Amos in the Ports penalty area was the end product of a formation reshuffle following David Fisher’s early exit.

"Thankfully we had a wee bit of magic,” said Devine of Amos’ match-winning moment. "We had to change formation when (David) Fisher came off...we started with a 3-5-2 then ended up in a 4-3-3.

"So we encouraged Danny, who we know has all the quality in the world, to go and play higher, which is unnatural for him.

"It was a brilliant piece of skill by Jordan and an outstanding finish.

"His (Amos) technique is unbelievable.

"'JJ' (Jenkins) is a quality player...he'll be the first to tell you there's loads of improvements still he can make.

"His hold-up play and his willingness to do the things he did for the goal...we want 'JJ' assisting as well as taking the assists.

"All-in-all, delighted with 'JJ'."

Devine was happy with points over praise for performance levels as Glentoran banked a clean sheet and maximum haul from a venue he considers one "you don’t really look forward to coming to”.​

"We spoke all week about how it was our ourselves and Linfield I think who came and got a win all last year,” said Devine. "It's a venue you don't really look forward to coming to, you know you're going to have to work to high levels.

"I said to Niall (Currie, Portadown manager) after the game he should be extremely proud of what he's doing here.

"He's really got a venue here that's so difficult to come here and win.

"I don't think either goalkeeper was overly tested, I thought it was a tactical battle, I thought it was a one-v-one battle right around the pitch, a lot of duels to be won.

"Portadown camped us in in our own half but I don't think 'Millsy' (Andrew Mills) had too many saves to make.

"All-in-all it's a brilliant three points and I think other teams will really get it tight when they come here."

Devine reflected how “today was never going to be pretty, we were missing a lot of bodies”.