It was a double strike from midfielder Shay McCartan that had the old stadium rocking – although his opener appeared to come off his hand before crossing the line.

The McAree influence is certainly rubbing off on the Glens – he replaced the controversial Mick McDermott a fortnight ago.

Following what were routine victories over Newry City and Dungannon Swifts, this was the acid test for the Glens – and they passed with flying colours.

All of a sudden, the feel-good factor is hovering over the Oval once again. Glentoran’s Danske Bank Premiership title chances had already been written off following a horrible sequence of results under McDermott but the reality is if they win their three games in hand they will be right back in the mix.

The game almost got off to an explosive start. After only five minutes, Crusaders midfielder Jude Winchester launched a hopeful cross from the left that was only missed by the head of diving Declan Caddell, but the ball still hit off the outside of the post before bouncing to safety.

The industrious McCartan produced a clever little backheel to Niall McGinn, who picked out Jay Donnelly in front of goal but he got his feet into a horrible tangle, and was eventually crowded out.

McCartan was pulling the strings and created another good chance on 15 minutes when he fizzed in a great ball from the right which was met by Jay Donnelly, but his header was easily dealt with by goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey.

McCartan was involved again, picking out young Aaron Wightman, but just as he pulled the trigger the ball was deflected over the crossbar.

Then it was skipper Marcus Kane, just before the half-hour, who held his head in frustration when he met a Bobby Burns free-kick only to see his effort float straight to a relieved Tuffey.

If the opening 45 minutes was mundane and boring, the second got off to a fantastic start.

Luke McCullough’s long punt was flicked on by Jay Donnelly for McCartan, whose low shot was brilliantly blocked by the body of Tuffey.

But the former Northern Ireland international had better luck – quite literally – seconds later. Donnelly was again involved, who found Rhys Marshall, whose cross to the back post was met by McCartan, who appeared to get a head to the ball before it rebounded off his arm into the net.

Infuriated Crusaders players immediately surrounded referee Tony Clarke but he wasn’t for changing his mind.

The home fans were still celebrating when the Glens struck again – but this one will give Tuffey nightmares.

McCartan tried his luck with an audacious 25-yard free-kick after he was hauled down by Declan Caddell but Tuffey, diving to his left, could only push the ball home.