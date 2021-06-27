Glentoran increase lead at summit as Sion Swifts hammer Linfield
Sion Swifts Ladies picked up their first win of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership season in emphatic fashion while Glentoran Women secured a late victory in a dramatic afternoon of action.
Sion Swifts had picked up just one point from their opening seven league matches but secured a stunning six-goal victory at home to Linfield.
It was head coach Ryan McConville’s second game in the dugout following his appointment last week and his side were in full charge from the early stages and led 4-0 at half-time.
Captain Tasmin McCarter opened the scoring before Kelly Crompton, Erin McLaughlin and Michelle McDaid also got in the act before the break.
Kerryanne Brown made it 5-0 soon after before McDaid got her second and Sion’s sixth of the day to round-off the scoring, as Alison Smyth failed to convert a penalty for the visitors.
That result allowed Sion to leapfrog Derry City at the foot of the standings.
Elsewhere, Casey Howe struck a dramatic late winner for league leaders Glentoran to secure a hard-fought win at Crusaders Strikers.
Kerry Beattie’s opener was cancelled out by an Amy McGivern equaliser for the hosts but Howe - a close-season addition from rivals Linfield - won the game late on.
Champions Glentoran are now four points clear of Cliftonville at the top of the standings, but the Reds have two games in hand.