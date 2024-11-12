Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​First-half goals from Dylan Connolly and Jordan Jenkins secured Glentoran a 2-0 victory over Ballymena United and second successive ToalsBet.com Co Antrim Shield final appearance.

With the Glens left celebrating home delight, it proved another horrible result for Jim Ervin’s Sky Blues – stretching the run to one win from six outings in all competitions.

On 10 minutes, Fuad Sule tested Sean O’Neill with a stinging low shot then United - neat and tidy on the ball - retaliated with Oisin Devlin and the lively Andy Scott combining on the right but Daniel Lafferty’s final header flew into the hands of goalkeeper Andrew Mills.

Josh Carson’s free-kick on the left was then met by Kym Nelson and his header was looping into the net when Ben Kennedy popped up to flick it over the line. The visiting fans’ celebrations were soon dampened as the former Crusaders man had drifted into an offside position.

Jordan Jenkins converts for Glentoran in the ToalsBet.com Co Antrim Shield semi-final win over Ballymena United in Belfast. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The Glens broke the deadlock seconds later.

There was simply no catching the long-striding Connolly, who latched on to a flick from Jenkins and his finish was emphatic.

Devine’s men did it again on 40 minutes. It was skipper Marcus Kane who was the architect with a surging burst forward before finding Connolly.

The Dubliner flicked on for Jay Donnelly, who rounded O’Neill before squaring for Jenkins to tap home.

Glentoran began the second half at blistering pace. Aaron Wightman and Connolly combined on the right but Donnelly was just inches away from converting the cross.

Then, seconds later, Cammy Palmer picked out Finley Thorndike at the back post but he skied his effort.

But the visitors were still dangerous on the break and Mills was forced into an impressive tip-over from a rasping 25-yard drive from Calvin McCurry.

Glentoran should have got the third goal 19 minutes from time when Jenkins found substitute David Fisher, whose shot was knocked off the line by Colin Coates.

Jenkins later cut in from the left – only to see his shot beaten away by the legs of O’Neill.

The striker was then replaced by Wassim Aouachria, who was on the pitch a matter of seconds before testing O’Neill with a thundering drive that the overworked keeper managed to flick to safety.

Substitute Kodi Lyons-Foster was next to hold his head in his hands after his header, following a Danial Amos cross, kissed the top of the crossbar before bouncing to safety.

In the Euro Electrix Mid-Ulster Senior Cup semi-final, Loughgall produced a second-half fightback to see off Playr-Fit Championship-based Newry City AFC.

Dualta Honney broke the deadlock early on for Newry but top-flight Loughgall regrouped to claim control after the break.

Loughgall hit back off goals by Conor McCloskey and Caolan McAleer to wrap up final progress for the Sports Direct Premiership side by 2-1.