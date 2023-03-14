It was a game that will not live long in the memory – but with striker Purkis providing a little moment of magic to keep the home fans happy.

The result failed to paper over the cracks – only a second win in six outings in all competitions for Rodney McAree’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAree demanded a response after their woeful performance against Glenavon at the weekend - but still couldn’t be happy with what he witnessed.

Danny Purkis' late finish secured success for Glentoran by a single goal over Ballymena United

The Glens were up against a Ballymena United side that now haven’t won in the last 10 league games, which has dented their ambitions of nudging into seventh place in the table and a shot at European qualification.

Conor McMenamin almost gave Glentoran the lead on seven minutes. Picking up a pass from Rhys Marshall, he jinked in from the right before sending in a low shot that just skipped past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team created another tangible chance minutes later. This time Niall McGinn looped in a great cross from the right but defender Aidan Wilson’s header was easily dealt with by goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

Wilson then played a vital role at the other end. United’s Sean Graham sent David McDaid free into the box, only to see his shot blocked by the big former Rangers man.

McDaid should really have shot his team into the lead on 23 minutes. Kenny Kane’s cross caused chaos in the home defence and Marshall’s clearance fell invitingly for the little hitman, who could only screw his shot wide.

United threatened again as the interval approached. This time Graham sent Kane free through the middle, but he hoofed his shot well over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But seconds later Glentoran created the best chance of the half. McGinn whipped in a great cross from the left which was met by Purkis, but his clever first-time volley just inched over the top.

Glentoran missed a glorious chance just before the hour.

McMenamin’s pin-point cross found Purkis, who headed across goal and neither Singleton nor McGinn could convert from two yards at the back post.

The Glens were pushing forward at every opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 68 minutes, Marshall’s cut-back was snapped up by McMenamin, who drilled a low shot from distance just wide

But it was Purkis who broke the deadlock on 88 minutes, picking up a clever pass from substitute Shay McCartan before rifling low past Williamson.

GLENTORAN: Webber, Marshall, McCullough, Wilson, Kane (McCartan, 68), Devlin (J.Donnelly, 83), Singleton, Burns, McMenamin, Purkis, McGinn (Wightman, 74).

Subs (not used): Henderson, R.Donnelly, Crowe, Junior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson (Gibson, 90), Redman, Wilson, McDaid, Waide (McCullough, 70), Kane, McVarnock, Graham, Place (McGrory, 74), Farquhar.

Subs (not used): Henderson, Tipton, Tennant, Clarke.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce.