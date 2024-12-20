Glentoran legend Barney Bowers believes Declan Devine can be the man to bring silverware success back to The Oval after signing a new two-and-a-half year contract extension earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowers made more than 500 appearances across a 14-year spell with his beloved Glens, winning an Irish League title alongside lifting the Irish Cup and two League Cups, while he also captained them in some famous European ties, including a clash against eventual Champions League winners Marseille in 1992.

You’ll still find him standing on the famous terraces alongside former team-mates, cheering on the club he grew up supporting before turning into a senior star after returning home from Derby County in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish League title triumph of 1991/92 completed Bowers’ clean sweep, winning every medal that was on offer throughout his career, but times have been tougher more recently for Glentoran.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine signed a new two-and-a-half year contract extension this week. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Having not won the Gibson Cup since 2009 and their wait for any major trophy extending into a fifth year, Bowers is hopeful that Devine is the right man to bring back the glory days.

"Anybody that knows anything about football, when you lose 14 or 15 players you're starting from scratch really,” he said. “I think he deserves a lot of credit for that.

"It has been positive - a lot more than there were last season. Deccy wears his heart on his sleeve and supporters can identify with that. He's very passionate about the game and about Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am happy that he has signed a new contract because you don't want to be changing manager again. He has came in and started off really well. He has started with a blank canvas and he's building a team.

"Deccy is no fool - he will know where he needs to strengthen. He has brought in some very young players that have done so well...they need time as well to mature. I was glad to see he got the contract and I'm pleased for him because he's a good lad.

"I really fancy them to get a trophy this season and with a bit of luck they could finish in the Premiership's top-three. They can beat any team on their day and they've proven that so I'm really hopeful that they can win a cup or two."

The highlight of Glentoran’s season so far has been three consecutive victories over rivals Linfield, beating the current league leaders twice in the Premiership and also knocked them out of the BetMcLean Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those results – combined with the emergence of young stars like James Douglas – has provided Bowers with hope for the future.

"You can see the improvements, but no matter what, if the supporters at The Oval can see you putting in effort and commitment they'll allow you time,” he added. “That's the minimum requirement.

"The results against Linfield have been a big plus too. It has been positive and it gives supporters a lot of hope. I think there's a long way to go still and they need a real goalscorer, but where do you get them? They are really hard to find.

"The signs are good and the young lad Douglas has came in and been brilliant. You have to have patience with the young lads because you don't want to burn them out but he has done well and so has (Aaron) Wightman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad