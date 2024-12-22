Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran legend Barney Bowers has been mightily impressed by the introduction that “old head on young shoulders” James Douglas has made to senior football and believes the emergence of talented stars is providing plenty of hope for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Douglas made his Glens debut at the end of last season but has developed into an established first team star this term, making 15 Premiership appearances alongside scoring a memorable winner as Declan Devine’s side eliminated rivals Linfield from the BetMcLean Cup earlier this month.

The 18-year-old youth product was rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year contract by the East Belfast club earlier this month with boss Devine saying Douglas “embodies everything we want from a young player”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowers played over 500 times for his beloved Glens and won every trophy available to him throughout a stellar career, while he also captained them on the European stage, including against eventual Champions League winners Marseille in 1992.

Glentoran's James Douglas celebrates scoring the winning goal in a BetMcLean Cup success against Linfield. (Photo by INPHO Brian Little)

He still attends every home game and has loved watching young midfielder Douglas displaying maturity beyond his years.

"When you see young players coming through it gives everybody hope for the future,” he said. “He has came through the system there and the fans can really identify with that.

"It's nice to see the kids coming through that the fans can hook on to and look forward to a bright future with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether they can hold on to him or not is another thing. He's 18, my goodness he has an old head on young shoulders with the way he plays and you'd think he had been playing there for years.

"Apart from Marcus Kane and maybe a couple of others, there's not a lot of experience there. There's a lot of younger players coming through and the likes of Aaron Wightman was out injured...he was doing very well before he got injured and is showing great form again. There's a lot of green shoots."

Bowers will once again take his place on The Oval terraces on Boxing Day when Glentoran will look to record a fourth consecutive victory over Premiership leaders Linfield.

The Glens last tasted success in the Irish League’s biggest fixture back in 2019 when an early Elvio van Overbeek strike combined with Hrvoje Plum’s brace secured a 3-0 triumph on home turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowers has some fond memories from facing the Blues on December 26, winning 3-2 in 1989, and admits there’s nothing quite like a ‘Big Two’ meeting in front of a sold-out crowd.

"The atmosphere is unbelievable and like nothing else,” he added. “You look forward to those games and Boxing Day is always special.

"It's commendable that Glentoran have defeated Linfield three times when they are sitting top. It must give the changing room and everyone involved so much confidence.

"At the end of the day you don't get carried away. I'd rather they take small steps the way they are at the moment rather than going top early and then the expectations go through the roof and it ends in disappointment.