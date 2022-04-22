Glentoran lose arbitration case over Irish Cup expulsion

The Glens were thrown out of the competition after fielding Joe Crowe in their quarter-final victory over Newry City on March 5.

The Ovalmen appealed the decision by the Irish FA but this was dismissed by the Appeals board at the start of April.

Glentoran decided to take their case to arbitration and had its case heard on Thursday in Lausanne with the decision confirmed on Friday.

Glentoran midfielder Joe Crowe