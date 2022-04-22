Glentoran lose arbitration case over Irish Cup expulsion

Glentoran have lost their arbitration case over their expulsion from this season's Irish Cup.

By Steven Crawford
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:22 pm

The Glens were thrown out of the competition after fielding Joe Crowe in their quarter-final victory over Newry City on March 5.

The Ovalmen appealed the decision by the Irish FA but this was dismissed by the Appeals board at the start of April.

Glentoran decided to take their case to arbitration and had its case heard on Thursday in Lausanne with the decision confirmed on Friday.

Newry will now face Ballymena United in the Irish Cup semi-final on Tuesday 26 April at Mourneview Park with the winners facing Crusaders in the final on Saturday 7 May

Glentoran