​The Glens were a class apart, especially in a one-sided opening 45 minutes when Burns and striker Junior Uzokwe went to work – it was the English-born striker’s first goal for the club since moving from Bohemians in January.

However, the victory was slightly tarnished when news of Linfield’s late win over Coleraine filtered through to East Belfast.

It meant that David Healy’s team are now in pole position to claim second place in the Danske Bank Premiership, which earns automatic European qualification – they hold a five-point advantage with only two games remaining.

Glentoran's Bobby Burns

But for Paddy McLaughlin’s team, who were once hot title contenders, they must now negotiate the lottery of the play-offs if they are to have their passports stamped.

A happy McAree stated: “Wee Bobby has been brilliant for us this season...his energy and personality are infectious. He sits in front of the back four for us; he gets on the ball and he’s great from box-to-box.

“Bobby gets among the goals as well, which is fantastic – that’s 10 for the season for him. His first was brilliantly taken, finding the bottom corner and his second was a great strike from outside the box, but he has that in his locker, he’s a great kid and great to work with.”

McAree admits it will take something special, or freakish, if his team manages to inch into second place.

He added: “It’s now going to be difficult to catch Linfield, there are still five points between us with only two games to go.

“All we can do is win our next two games against Crusaders and Coleraine to see where it takes us.

“We were thrilled with the performance against Cliftonville – and the result. Going in at half-time in any game is great, especially against a team like the Reds.

“The third goal was the killer and was the big difference. Although Bobby got two goals, we had a lot of good performers out there.

“It probably was our most enjoyable opening 45 minutes of the season against good opposition, they have a lot of good players.

"We showed a good attitude and a good outlook on the game, we went about it the right way.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin preferred not to take on the media duties, leaving it to his assistant Declan O’Hare to pick the bones of what was a woeful showing.

“We need to take a look at ourselves collectively...the coaching staff, the players, everyone,” he moaned. “It was a tough one to take, to be honest.

“Four or five weeks ago, we were still challenging for the League title, now we are sitting fourth and well out of it and now having to rely on the play-offs.

“It’s not good enough, there were a few home truths and a few harsh words said in the changing room afterwards. It was an embarrassment...it was a poor, poor watch.

