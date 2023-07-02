Feeney picked up his first win as Glens manager at the Blanchflower Stadium with second-half goals from Niall McGinn, Rory Donnelly and a maiden senior strike for 16-year-old Walsh securing a 3-0 triumph.

The Northern Ireland U17 international was introduced as a substitute against the Championship outfit on an afternoon where Daire O’Connor made his first start for the club following a summer move from Ayr United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsh made his Glentoran league debut during a 3-0 Premiership victory over Cliftonville in April while Locke spent the latter stages of last season on-loan with Dundela and Feeney is excited by what they could produce in the coming years.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney

"Little Rhys is 16 years of age and a fantastic prospect,” he told GlensTV. “I said I wanted to look at the kids.

"You have experience in there with Shay (McCartan), Josh (Kelly), Johnny Russell, Bailey Locke, who for me, has the attributes of being a fantastic player for Glentoran.

"He's athletic, knows how to tackle and there has to be a pathway for the kids. I want to bleed the kids in now and get them playing. It makes us better for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glentoran will have a further two friendlies against Kilmarnock and Bangor before travelling to Malta for the first-leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Gzira on July 13.

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin, who has been the subject of interest from St Mirren in recent weeks, is expected to return for that trip unless a move to Scotland materialises in the meantime.

The likes of Seanan Clucas and Harry Murphy are missing with injury and Feeney wants to be cautious heading into the crucial European fixture.

"If you look at the injuries we've got - Clucas, Harry Murphy, Sean Murray, there's Danny Purkis today, I think that's about 15 or 16 men we have,” he added. “We have to be careful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad