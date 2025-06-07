Despite still taking those early steps on his Irish League journey, 18-year-old Jude Johnson stands clear about pride in both past and future with Glentoran.

The Academy graduate has had his progress rewarded with a two-year Oval contract, declaring “Glentoran means everything to me” as the teenager targets continued development after “a moment I’ll never forget” with last season’s first-team debut.

Young playmaker Johnson calls current Glens assistant manager Paddy McCourt - so celebrated with club and country as a player for his dynamic and devilish ability on the ball – as “no better winger to learn from” as he attempts to build on early promise.

Following a first-team debut last season and inclusion in a series of senior squads, Johnson is searching for summer gains at Glentoran.

Jude Johnson has signed a two-year contract with Glentoran. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Johnson tasted silverware by helping Glentoran Colts lift the Harry Cavan Youth Cup for the first time in three decades and previously featured in club colours across SuperCupNI glory during 2019.

The Northern Ireland youth international, a graduate also of the JD Irish FA Academy programme, feels “incredibly proud to sign this contract” thanks to having “always dreamed of breaking into the first team”.

“Making my debut last season was a moment I’ll never forget,” said Johnson following the announcement of his deal. “But now I want to come back strong in pre-season, earn minutes in the friendlies and build a platform to push for more first-team football when the season kicks off.

“Training with the senior squad last year was brilliant...I learned so much from the players and coaches and I genuinely feel my game has developed, especially adapting to the intensity and pace of the senior level.

"Paddy (McCourt) has been fantastic with me and there’s no better winger to learn from.

“Declan (Devine, Glentoran manager) has also been class with me...he trusts young players, gives us confidence and you only have to look at how many minutes James Douglas played last season to see he’s not afraid to give youth a chance.

“Now it’s about staying focused, working hard every day and proving I’m ready...I want to make an impact and earn the right to represent this club at senior level.”

Devine views Johnson’s attitude as key alongside the natural ability.

“Jude is a fantastic young talent with real potential,” said Devine. “He’s got that fearless energy you want in a wide player...direct, quick and always looking to create chances or score goals.

“He’s impressed us in training, made his senior debut and delivered on the big stage in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup final...but what really stands out is his attitude.

"He wants to learn, listens to his coaches and gives everything he has every single day.

“This new contract reflects the belief we have in his future.

"We’ve placed a real emphasis on building a squad that blends quality with youth and Jude is part of an exciting group coming through.

"I’m looking forward to seeing just how far he can go.”

Johnson follows Josh Kelly in putting pen to paper in recent days on a fresh Glentoran contract.

“Jude has been outstanding throughout his time in our Academy and this contract is both a reward for his development and recognition of his readiness to feature in our first-team plans for the season ahead,” said Paul Millar,

Glentoran’s sporting director. “He’s shown he can handle the step up, both in terms of training with the first team and delivering an outstanding performance in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup final.

"There’s a clear pathway here for our best young players and Jude is a perfect example of that.