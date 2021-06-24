Glentoran move top after emphatic win over Cliftonville

The Reds had a 100 percent winning record going into this game and still do hold a game in hand over the Glens, in what is set to be a fascinating title battle.

Glentoran’s sole league defeat this campaign was a 4-2 loss at Solitude earlier this campaign but they extracted an element of revenge this evening with four goals of their own - Northern Ireland internationals Lauren Wade and Kerry Beattie both netted twice.

Wade netted either side of Beattie’s first half penalty and even though Reds captain Marissa Callaghan pulled a goal back with ten minutes remaining, Beattie added another in the closing stages to wrap up the victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Wade celebrates scoring against Cliftonville

Linfield Ladies ended a run of three successive league defeats as they came from one goal down to run out 4-1 victors at Derry City Women.

It is the second time this campaign that the Blues have fallen behind to the Candystripes but they responded in comprehensive fashion.

Caroline Gallagher gave Kevin McLaughlin’s side an early lead but two goals from Rebecca Bassett along with strikes from Katie Dickson and Victoria Carleton gave Linfield the victory.

Ryan McConville was in the dugout for the first time as Sion Swifts Ladies coach but they fell to a late defeat against Crusaders Strikes.