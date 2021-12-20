Glentoran new boy Sean Murray wants to add to his medal haul

The Oval outfit beat off stiff competition to complete the signing of the former Watford man, who moved to Oriel Park in 2019.

During his two years in the League of Ireland Murray won every major honour and also excelled in Europe scoring three times in last season’s Europa League group stage, against Molde, Sherriff and Kl.

Now he is looking forward to his new challenge in east Belfast as he bids to add to his medal haul.

New Glentoran signing Sean Murray

"I had a few big years with Dundalk," he told the Glens' YouTube channel.

"I think I won everything possible in the League of Ireland.

"It was an enjoyable experience and I'm looking to do the same here."

The Lilywhites were keen to keep the 28-year-old on board. But Murray, who has been living in Belfast for a while now, revealed he was excited with the potential of Glentoran after speaking with Mick McDermott and Paul Millar.

"Speaking with Mick and Windy I saw the potential this club has got to go really far," he said .

"They have already got great players in place. It's a very good squad at the moment and hopefully I can add to that.

"I'm looking to stay here for a long while. It's definitely beneficial having a club which is close to home.

"I can also be a part of the team and the culture around here which is great.

"It's been a long month of trying to make a decision about what I want to do.

"I'm just buzzing to get it over the line and I can't wait for the rest of the season."

An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal Murray will certainly add even more experience to the Glens squad having played for a number of clubs in England as well as Danish side Vejle.

"I started my career at Watford from a young age," he said.

"I left there when I was 22. I've kind of been around a bit since then. I had a few teams in England. I was over inDenmark and then Dundalk.

"I've been around but I've enjoyed all the clubs I've been at so I'm looking forward to a few years here at Glentoran.

"Until the back end of last season I was scoring a lot of goals.

"I don't mind sitting in and working hard as well.