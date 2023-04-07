​The Oval outfit warmed up for their five upcoming split fixtures – the first of which sees them travel to Larne this evening – by thrashing Portadown 5-1 last weekend.

That helped them jump into fourth place on the Danske Bank Premiership table, two points adrift of Cliftonville in third and four behind rivals Linfield, who currently occupy second.

The Glens are guaranteed a play-off spot in order to try and secure European football for next season but McCann has eyes on getting there automatically.

Glentoran celebrate after scoring against Portadown last weekend

"They are five cup finals,” he told GlensTV. “This is the defining moments of your season.

"The season is going to be over in four weeks so it's up to us to make sure we go out and try and win every single game and that's what it will be - trying to win every single game.

"We don't want to be in the play-offs as much as they are a way into Europe. We want to see how high we can get up the table and keep leapfrogging teams."

Nineteen-year-old Harry Murphy made only his second Glentoran league appearance when coming off the bench last weekend and McCann was impressed with the defender’s performance after pushing for minutes in recent weeks .

"Harry has been on the verge of getting into the team for quite a while now and he has bided his time,” he added. “He has been patient, works tirelessly behind the scenes doing his gym work, staying extra after training and I thought he deserved his appearance.

"He was fantastic and was so keen to get on."

Jay Donnelly enters the split in fine form with a fifth Irish League hat-trick bringing his tally to 12 for the season.

The match ball from the Portadown victory is another piece of memorabilia that can be added to the striker’s growing collection.

"I probably look at them (the match balls) every day because they are stuck up in the room!” he said. “It's something I will look at after my career.”