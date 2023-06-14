Businessman Bruce took over at Larne in 2017 and has helped the club go from mid-table Championship finishes to reaching the UEFA Champions League qualifying stage after winning a maiden top-flight crown.

He has also redeveloped the club’s training facilities at the Larne Academy of Sport and partnered with the Steven Gerrard Academy to create a scholarship programme to help 16-18 year-olds continue in education alongside professional training.

Pour invested in Glentoran two years after Bruce began his journey with Larne and says seeing the success they are currently having proves that the full-time model works in Northern Ireland.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce with the Gibson Cup

"It has been a five or six year journey (for Larne),” he said. “I speak to Kenny now and again and it's very impressive what they have done.

"The main thing about Larne is that it shows that the business model of private money coming in and more money coming in works.

"The fact Larne have won the league and will hopefully do well in Europe too shows that this plan works.

"Hopefully it won't take us six years to win something but if it does, it does. I'm very happy for Kenny and Larne.

"The whole story is amazing to see where they were six years ago. The fanbase has improved so much, the facilities and how he has helped the community I think is something to be applauded."

The full-time approach has also helped provide a platform for young local stars to further develop their skills and secure moves across the water to England or Scotland.

Kofi Balmer spent a year with Larne before joining Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, Glentoran’s Terry Devlin is reportedly on the cusp of switching to Portsmouth while new Northern Ireland call-up Lee Bonis has been linked with a host of clubs following his 15 Premiership goals last season.

National team manager Michael O’Neill has spoken recently about wanting to see Irish League talent take the next step in their development and while Pour would like to get to a point where players can stay here and pursue an international career, he admits that is probably not a realistic short-term goal.

"Can we afford that? I don't know,” he added. “You have some very talented players that are going to go across the water.

"We're still a long way away from keeping them back here because the money isn't there - you're talking about Premier League clubs.

"There are £250,000 signing on fees for 18-year-old kids - we aren't anywhere near that yet. Hopefully one day."

Pour also says any future developments to Glentoran’s Oval stadium is at ‘the mercy of the government’ as he called for crucial funds to be given to clubs in order to improve facilities.

"We looked at building a bigger stadium for the Euros and so on but that never happened,” he added. “We do need government funding for that.

"It doesn't make sense for any private investor to invest that much money in a stadium - you'd never get your money back. It's at the mercy of the government.