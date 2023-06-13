The British-Iranian businessman took over in 2019 but following the replacement of manager – and close friend – Mick McDermott with Rodney McAree after a turbulent spell earlier this year, many questioned what his future intentions would be.

During a visit to the city on Tuesday, Pour put any rumours of him walking away to bed and said he will continue to invest in the east Belfast club.

"Nothing has changed,” he said. “It was hard to see Mick leave to be honest because we started this together so I thought he would be there until the end.

Glentoran owner Ali Pour has reaffirmed his commitment to Glentoran

"His job in Qatar came up which was really too good to pass. We still speak every few weeks - he's still a board member and involved in some parts of the club.

"It doesn't change my position. I'm committed to this long-term. Whether Mick is here, Paul (Millar) is here or anyone else, this is something that I have invested heavily in and will continue to do so as long as I can. I'm here long-term for sure."

Glentoran’s last Premiership success was in 2008/09 and since Pour arrived at the club, he has watched on as fellow full-time rivals Linfield and now Larne enjoyed title triumphs.

Their early season form last term promised so much but they ultimately had to fight their way through a play-off against Cliftonville to seal a Europa Conference League qualifying spot for next season.

"The plans are like for any other football team: you want to see success and trophies,” added Pour. “There's only so much within my power but when you look at Glentoran from where it was 20 or 30 years ago and where it is today, we're kind of far behind.

"I would like to see the old days come back with The Oval packed out.

"The league itself has to improve and has improved. If you look at it today compared to 10 years ago it's definitely stronger and bigger.

"If you follow the same trajectory for the next five years I am optimistic about football in Northern Ireland as a whole. We have to win something.