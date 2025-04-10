Glentoran return 'means a lot to me and my family' for Northern Ireland youth international after recovering from long-term injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland youth international Mia Moore says making her return to Glentoran “means a lot to me and my family” with the teenage midfielder set to make a comeback from an ACL injury which kept her out of action for all of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore made her first senior appearance for the Glens at 15 before enjoying a standout spell with Linfield, where she scored 10 goals in her debut season.

The 17-year-old joined Crusaders Strikers ahead of the 2024 campaign, but her progress was halted by a long-term injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now fully recovered, Moore, who has represented Northern Ireland at U15, U17 and U19 level, becomes Glentoran’s first signing ahead of the new season and already feels back at home.

Glentoran Women have announced the signing of highly-rated midfielder Mia Moore, who returns to the BetMcLean Oval ahead of the 2025 season. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at Glentoran,” said Moore. “This club has always felt like home to me.

"It’s where I fell in love with the playing football and to return means a lot to me and my family.

“The past year has been tough both mentally and physically, coming back from a serious injury, but it also gave me the chance to reset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve worked incredibly hard during my rehab and I’m coming back hungrier than ever. I’m ready to hit the ground running.

“Working under Kim (Turner) and the coaching staff in pre-season has already been brilliant.

"The environment is professional, the standards are high and there’s a real buzz around the group.

"Glentoran is a club with huge ambition and I want to use this opportunity as a platform to push on, make an impact and help bring even more success back to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Moore’s arrival, Glens manager Kim Turner said; “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Mia back to Glentoran.

"She’s a player we’ve admired for a long time not just for her ability, but for her leadership and the drive she brings to everything she does.

“We’ve wanted to bring Mia back for some time and from the first conversation it was clear she was just as passionate about wanting to Glentoran.

"Her attitude throughout her injury and rehab has been exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s shown resilience, professionalism and a genuine hunger to come back stronger, which speaks volumes about her character.

“Mia fits perfectly into the culture we’re building here. She’s composed, intelligent on the ball and brings an edge in the final third.