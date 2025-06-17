Glentoran reveal home kit for 2025/26 campaign inspired by 1998/99 and 2008/09 title-winning teams

Published 17th Jun 2025
Glentoran have released their home kit for the 2025-26 campaign
Glentoran have revealed their home kit for the 2025/26 campaign based on a modern tribute to the iconic 1998/99 and 2008/09 title-winning strips.

Glentoran say the design blends retro detail with bold, contemporary styling, while looking firmly to the future at the BetMcLean Oval.

It marks the first release under a new four-year partnership with leading Italian sportswear brand, Macron.

Developed in close collaboration with Macron’s Italian design team, the kit features precision detailing and elite performance fabrics made entirely from recycled plastic bottles as part of Macron’s Eco Fabric sustainability drive.

Declan Devine’s men have already added Liam Burt and Jordan Stewart to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

