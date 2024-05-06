Glentoran Women's Demi Vance. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It proved a perfect start to the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership for a Glentoran side unbeaten across the march to last season’s league glory.

Joely Andrews bagged the first goal of the club’s campaign at The Blanchflower Stadium off Emily Wilson’s assist then Demi Vance doubled the lead within five minutes.

Aimee Neal opened her goal account for the Glens before the break followed by a Kerry Beattie penalty kick after the interval.

Substitute Rachel Rogan bagged a late brace in the 6-0 victory.

Cliftonville Ladies fired five goals past Mid Ulster Ladies in Dungannon as Danielle Maxwell broke the deadlock with two minutes on the clock, following a Louise McDaniel pass.

McDaniel turned from creator to scorer and Kirsty McGuinness increased the tally with a close-range finish.

McDaniel’s second of the game was scored off McGuinness’ assist and Carla Devine closed out the scoring for 5-0.

Lisburn Rangers’ top-flight debut featured victory away to Derry City Women as Erin McGreevy grabbed the club’s first Premiership goal.

Ellie Redden left it level but Rangers reclaimed control off Faye Loughran in the final moments.

It was the same 2-1 tally as Larne Women lost out to Lisburn Ladies at home.

Hollie Johnston put Larne 1-0 up late in the first half after Jessica Poots’ initial save off an effort by Ella Parker.

Stacey Murdough, however, made it 1-1 moments later and Lisburn scored a second six minutes into the second half off Rachel Kerr.