​Glentoran boss Declan Devine punched the air with delight after his team’s astonishing 3-1 victory over ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield at Windsor Park.

It a frenetic showdown between the Belfast rivals, Devine’s boys upset the odds by coming from a goal down to claim three vital Sports Direct Premiership points.

Linfield totally dominated the opening 45 minutes but had only a Joel Cooper blockbuster to show for their efforts – they also found Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai in unbeatable form.

After the restart, Glentoran looked a different side. They clawed their way back into the game with a Jay Donnelly strike before giant defender Frankie Hvid sent the travelling fans into raptures.

Glentoran celebrations after Frankie Hvid's goal in the 3-1 victory over Linfield at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Former Linfield man Cammy Palmer put the icing on the cake by hitting a third late on.

It was Glentoran’s first win against the Blues at the international venue since October 2022.

Linfield fans thought they had taken the lead when Cooper drilled home, only for Matthew Fitzpatrick to be penalised for a foul on Glens skipper Marcus Kane.

Glentoran didn’t heed the warning because Linfield were in front on eight minutes.

In a breath-taking move on the left, skipper Jamie Mulgrew combined with Fitzpatrick and Kirk Millar and when he drilled in a low cross, it fell for Cooper, who blasted an unstoppable shot past Gyollai, home in off the underside of the crossbar.

Cooper was at it again on 16 minutes but Gyollai quickly left his line to save and Kane completed the clearance.

Cooper then produced a magical moment. He picked up a throw-in from Ethan McGee, swivelled and hit a stunning volley from 30 yards that Gyollai was relieved to see fizz inches over the top.

Gyollai again came to the rescue when he got down smartly at the near post to paw away a wickedly hit shot from Fitzpatrick.

The visitors at last made an impression at the other end, but had to wait 36 minutes before they threatened Chris Johns, who saved smartly from James Singleton’s header.

But Linfield should have been out of sight two minutes from the interval. McGee’s low cross from the right found the unmarked Charlie Allen, who could only blast his effort against the body of Gyollai before Fuad Sule knocked Fitzpatrick’s follow-up off the line.

Glentoran, incredibly were back on terms five minutes after the restart as Donnelly was given time and space before lashing the ball past Johns from 20 yards.

The Blues produced a positive response with McGee meeting a Millar corner-kick only for Gyollai to beat the shot away with his legs.

The Glens forged ahead on 63 minutes. Daniel Amos again was the provider, whipping in an inviting corner-kick from the left that was met by Hvid, who got up above Scot Whiteside to power home a close-range header for 2-1.