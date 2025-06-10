Glentoran set for boost with former Rangers youngster close to signing new contract
Lindsay is a boyhood Glentoran supporter and came through the youth ranks in East Belfast, becoming the club’s youngest senior star when he made his debut aged 15 in the Co Antrim Shield against Ballyclare Comrades in September 2019.
The Northern Ireland youth international then earned a move to Scottish giants Rangers and spent time with Derby County before returning home to Glentoran, originally on loan prior to signing a permanent contract last summer.
Lindsay made 21 Premiership appearances for Declan Devine’s side last term, scoring twice in the process, and also netted in their Co Antrim Shield final win over Larne as the Glens ended a near five-year wait for silverware success.
The 21-year-old received interest from a number of Irish League clubs, but it’s understood Lindsay is now set to remain at Glentoran ahead of next season.
Devine moved quickly to sign Liam Burt and Jordan Stewart as preparations ramp up for the new campaign, but they’ve suffered the blow of losing midfield maestro Fuad Sule and Kodi Lyons-Foster (Coleraine) – both players were named in NIFWA’s Team of the Season.
Finley Thorndike, who has since joined Crusaders, Jay Donnelly and Niall McGinn also departed upon expiry of their contracts while Patrick McClean has been placed on the transfer list.
Lindsay has previously spoken about his love for Glentoran, telling the club’s website in March: "Glentoran has been in my blood since I was a kid. Playing for this club means everything to me.
"My family are lifelong supporters and I want to do everything I can to help get this club back to where it belongs.
"Of course I want to be starting every game, but I also recognise that I’m still developing and adapting to senior football after playing at academy and U21 level in Scotland and England.
“I know I have to keep pushing myself, working hard every day and proving to Declan that I deserve a regular place in the team.
"I’m learning so much from Declan, Paddy (McCourt) and Tim (McCann), and Paddy has been particularly influential in helping me develop my attacking play.
“It’s also been special to be back on the pitch alongside Aaron (Wightman) and Johnny (Russell) after coming through the Academy together.
"If we can bring success back to this club, it would be a huge testament to the Academy and the pathway it provides for young players."
