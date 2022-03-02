Glentoran sign Dillon Powers from America

Powers, the 31-year-old midfielder, makes the Oval move from California’s Orange County SC of the USL Championship.

Powers is a former US international with the under 20 and under 18 age groups and counts Dundee United on his list of past clubs.

“We have been tracking and in communication with Dillon since his time at Dundee United,” said McDermott on the official Glentoran website. “He had considered joining us in the summer but decided to return to the US where he completed a successful season with Orange County.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“He is a player with experience in MLS, Scottish Premier League as well as US National teams and can play several key positions.

“His natural position is central midfield where his ability, experience and physical presence will definitely add to our already strong team.

“We know that he will be a success at Glentoran.”

