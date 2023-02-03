Glentoran skipper Kane: VAR could be introduced into Irish League 'at some point'

There was controversy during the Glens 2-0 Danske Bank Premiership victory over Crusaders on Monday when Shay McCartan handled the ball to put the hosts ahead before adding a free-kick seven minutes later to secure all three points.

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has been introduced to the English Premier League in recent years and was implemented in the Scottish Premiership in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane is a big believer in decisions being evened out over the course of a season but wouldn’t be surprised to see the technology brought in down the line.

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane

"Sometimes it (a decision) goes with you and other times it does go against you too,” he told Glens TV.

"I'm a believer that it evens out throughout the season. That's the way football is turning and we could see it (VAR) in the Irish League at some point."

Kane will lead Glentoran in a Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup sixth round clash at Portadown on Saturday afternoon as they look to take another step towards a 24th crown and continue their unbeaten run under boss Rodney McAree.

"We're going down there to get into the next round by hook or by crook,” added Kane.

"It's 90 minutes of football and anything can happen, but it's up to us to make sure it goes our way."

It’s a big day for football in East Belfast with neighbouring H&W Welders travelling to top-flight Glenavon after beating Newry City in the previous round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If both were to progress, it could potentially set up a huge occasion and Kane says it would be ‘a fantastic day for East Belfast’ if the stars were to align.

“We've got Mikey (Argyrides) on loan to the Welders so he has been a big boost to them,” he said.

“They are starting to climb the table. I see that Spike Ferguson's son (Matthew) scored a hat-trick on Saturday so they are on the up.