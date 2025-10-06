Glentoran star determined to put 'frustrating few months' behind him after suspension absence

Glentoran winger Christie Pattisson is determined to put a “frustrating few months” behind him and show the club’s supporters what he’s capable of.

Pattisson was hit with a mammoth nine-match suspension for his role in a melee following Glentoran’s draw with Larne on the final day of last season.

The 28-year-old was named in a matchday squad for the first time this term during an impressive 2-1 Premiership victory over Coleraine on August 19 as Declan Devine’s side continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

With consecutive weather-related postponements in scheduled fixtures against Larne and Cliftonville, Pattisson has been made to further wait to get back on the pitch, but could get his opportunity on Tuesday night when the Glens visit Institute in the BetMcLean Cup.

Glentoran winger Christie Pattisson. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s been a frustrating few months personally,” he said. “I’ve worked hard all summer to stay fit so that when my opportunity came, I’d be ready to go.

"The team have been fantastic so far this season, unbeaten in the league and playing some brilliant football, but as a player you always want to be involved, so I’m desperate now to get back out there and contribute.

“I was buzzing to be back in the squad for the win at Coleraine. That was a massive result and now I want to build on it, get minutes, create chances and score goals.

"Being back amongst it has given me a real lift and I just want to make an impact whenever I’m involved. Whether it’s starting games or coming off the bench, my goal is to make a difference and help the team keep progressing.

“Declan keeps reminding us that it’s a squad game. We push each other every day in training and that competition drives standards.

“We all know it’s going to be a long season and the only way we’ll keep improving is by working hard and maintaining our focus.

"We can’t control what other teams are doing; we can only control our own performances and make sure we’re at our best every single week.”

Devine’s men have put together a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions this term and still occupy top spot in the Premiership after both Coleraine and Larne missed opportunities to leapfrog them on Saturday.

With many Glentoran attackers in fine form, Pattisson knows it’s a difficult task breaking into the team, and has noticed a difference in standards after an impressive summer transfer window.

“The quality throughout this squad is incredible,” he added. “Every position has at least two players who could easily start and that pushes everyone to stay at their best every single day.

"The new lads who have come in over the summer have lifted the standards and the atmosphere around the group is brilliant. Training is intense, competitive and full of quality as nobody wants to miss out on a matchday.

“The standards the manager and his coaching staff have set mean there is no room for complacency.

"You have to be switched on in every training session, every game and every recovery session. That level of competition keeps us sharp and brings the best out of everyone.