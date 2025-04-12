Glentoran strengthen bid for automatic European football with emphatic Crusaders victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran remain in pole position to secure automatic European football for next season following a 4-0 Premiership victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Crusaders: Tuffey, Barr, Callacher, Larmour, Weir, O'Rourke, King, Franklin, Forsythe, Lowry, Nixon.

Glentoran’s Christie Pattison celebrates opening the scoring. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Subs: Brown, Williamson, O’Connor, Clarke, Boyd, Anderson, McCart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glentoran: Gyollai, Hvid, Russell, Lyons-Foster, Pattison, Amos, Sule, Thomson, Douglas, Fisher, Jenkins.

Subs: Mills, Connolly, Wassim, Wightman, McClean, Thorndike, Lindsay.

Referee: Tony Clarke

FIRST HALF

3: Great cross from Jordan Forsythe finds Harry Franklin in space in the box but he can’t get sufficient contact on the header. Stewart Nixon tries to keep the ball in but goes out of play.

7: Glentoran have their own chance from a set-piece as Danny Amos floats in towards Kodi Lyons-Foster but he sends his header over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9: Superb through ball from Franklin sends Nixon bounding into space and one-on-one with Dan Gyollai, who produces a fine save.

12: Crusaders have started this game on fire and have another chance to take the lead as Philip Lowry unleashes from the edge of the box, but again Gyollai saves.

17: First booking of the afternoon as Joe Thomson sees yellow for catching Robbie Weir while he tried to take a shot.

27: GOAL: GLENTORAN (CHRISTIE PATTISON) – Crusaders have had a number of chances but it’s Glentoran who take the lead! An Amos free-kick falls to Pattison and it’s a superb finish beyond Jonny Tuffey. 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33: Nixon appears to being pulled back constantly as he tries to reach a through ball but no free-kick awarded and both Nixon and Crusaders coach David Rainey are booked for their reactions.

34: GOAL: GLENTORAN (DAVID FISHER) – Moments later Glentoran double their advantage as Thomson crosses for Fisher to tap home from close range as the visitors capitalise on a defensive error. 2-0.

38: Daniel Larmour’s looping header doesn’t drop in time to trouble Gyollai, landing on top of the net.

39: Lowry goes into Tony Clarke’s book for taking down goalscorer Pattison.

44: Franklin now booked for a challenge on Pattison.

HALF TIME: Crusaders 0 – 2 Glentoran.

SECOND HALF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

47: Forsythe tries his luck from distance and Gyollai spills the effort before pouncing on the loose ball ahead of Nixon.

53: Jarlath O’Rourke whips in a dangerous cross with both Alex King and Franklin waiting, but it’s deflected for a corner.

55: Jonny Russell can’t continue and is replaced by Patrick McClean, who is making his first appearance since November.

61: Fisher sends a header onto the roof of Tuffey’s net.

65: Glentoran break with numbers and Pattison is slid in. His shot is half-saved by Tuffey before Larmour clears off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

67: Robbie Weir and Alex King are replaced by Josh Williamson and Jay Boyd as Crusaders look to find a way back into the game.

69: Striker Boyd is booked just two minutes after coming on for a challenge on Frankie Hvid.

72: Another change for Crues with Josh O’Connor replacing Stewart Nixon.

74: Substitute Williamson now into the book as well for bringing down Fuad Sule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

75: GOAL: GLENTORAN (JORDAN JENKINS) – Jenkins surely seals three points for Glentoran as he calmly slots a Fisher through ball past Tuffey. 3-0.

81: GOAL: GLENTORAN (KODI LYONS-FOSTER) – Emphatic scoreline for the Glens as Lyons-Foster slams home from close range following an Amos delivery. 4-0.

82: One change for each side as Joe Thomson is replaced by Charlie Lindsay for the visitors while Oilibhear McCart comes on for Harry Franklin.

86: Aaron Wightman replaces David Fisher.

90: Three minutes of added time.