Glentoran strengthen bid for automatic European football with emphatic Crusaders victory
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAMS
Crusaders: Tuffey, Barr, Callacher, Larmour, Weir, O'Rourke, King, Franklin, Forsythe, Lowry, Nixon.
Subs: Brown, Williamson, O’Connor, Clarke, Boyd, Anderson, McCart.
Glentoran: Gyollai, Hvid, Russell, Lyons-Foster, Pattison, Amos, Sule, Thomson, Douglas, Fisher, Jenkins.
Subs: Mills, Connolly, Wassim, Wightman, McClean, Thorndike, Lindsay.
Referee: Tony Clarke
FIRST HALF
3: Great cross from Jordan Forsythe finds Harry Franklin in space in the box but he can’t get sufficient contact on the header. Stewart Nixon tries to keep the ball in but goes out of play.
7: Glentoran have their own chance from a set-piece as Danny Amos floats in towards Kodi Lyons-Foster but he sends his header over the bar.
9: Superb through ball from Franklin sends Nixon bounding into space and one-on-one with Dan Gyollai, who produces a fine save.
12: Crusaders have started this game on fire and have another chance to take the lead as Philip Lowry unleashes from the edge of the box, but again Gyollai saves.
17: First booking of the afternoon as Joe Thomson sees yellow for catching Robbie Weir while he tried to take a shot.
27: GOAL: GLENTORAN (CHRISTIE PATTISON) – Crusaders have had a number of chances but it’s Glentoran who take the lead! An Amos free-kick falls to Pattison and it’s a superb finish beyond Jonny Tuffey. 1-0.
33: Nixon appears to being pulled back constantly as he tries to reach a through ball but no free-kick awarded and both Nixon and Crusaders coach David Rainey are booked for their reactions.
34: GOAL: GLENTORAN (DAVID FISHER) – Moments later Glentoran double their advantage as Thomson crosses for Fisher to tap home from close range as the visitors capitalise on a defensive error. 2-0.
38: Daniel Larmour’s looping header doesn’t drop in time to trouble Gyollai, landing on top of the net.
39: Lowry goes into Tony Clarke’s book for taking down goalscorer Pattison.
44: Franklin now booked for a challenge on Pattison.
HALF TIME: Crusaders 0 – 2 Glentoran.
SECOND HALF
47: Forsythe tries his luck from distance and Gyollai spills the effort before pouncing on the loose ball ahead of Nixon.
53: Jarlath O’Rourke whips in a dangerous cross with both Alex King and Franklin waiting, but it’s deflected for a corner.
55: Jonny Russell can’t continue and is replaced by Patrick McClean, who is making his first appearance since November.
61: Fisher sends a header onto the roof of Tuffey’s net.
65: Glentoran break with numbers and Pattison is slid in. His shot is half-saved by Tuffey before Larmour clears off the line.
67: Robbie Weir and Alex King are replaced by Josh Williamson and Jay Boyd as Crusaders look to find a way back into the game.
69: Striker Boyd is booked just two minutes after coming on for a challenge on Frankie Hvid.
72: Another change for Crues with Josh O’Connor replacing Stewart Nixon.
74: Substitute Williamson now into the book as well for bringing down Fuad Sule.
75: GOAL: GLENTORAN (JORDAN JENKINS) – Jenkins surely seals three points for Glentoran as he calmly slots a Fisher through ball past Tuffey. 3-0.
81: GOAL: GLENTORAN (KODI LYONS-FOSTER) – Emphatic scoreline for the Glens as Lyons-Foster slams home from close range following an Amos delivery. 4-0.
82: One change for each side as Joe Thomson is replaced by Charlie Lindsay for the visitors while Oilibhear McCart comes on for Harry Franklin.
86: Aaron Wightman replaces David Fisher.
90: Three minutes of added time.
FULL TIME: Crusaders 0 – 4 Glentoran.
